Aaron O. Hoff Awards

Arts and Culture, News May 4, 2018May 3, 2018
Emma Sherry ’18 won the individual Marquis Award. (Photo by Elle Cox ’21)

1974 Award

Sara Hayet ’18

World Citizen Award

Austin Botelho ’18

Mattachine Award

Rachel Tenney ’18

Robert I. Weiner Interfaith Award

Miriam Swartz ’18

Frances Ocansey-Ahene Spirit of Multiculturalism Award

Esmeralda Sotelo ’18

Program of the Year

TNT Trivia

Student Organization of the Year

Refugee Action

Commitment to Service Award

Delta Gamma

Service Above Self Award

Sydney Edelson’ 19

Residential Spirit Award

Peri Chain ’18

Character Award

Hillel Society

Superior Teaching Award: Humanities and Social Sciences

Robert Blunt

Superior Teaching Award: Sciences and Engineering

David Mante

John T. McCartney Excellence in Diversity Education Award

Rachel Koh

Administrator of the Year Award

Alexandra Hendrickson

Staff Member of the Year Award

Joseph Jones

Unsung Hero

Alexandra Bell ’18

Amanda Baildon ’19

Emerging Leader Awards

Connor Burwell ’19

Gabrielle Tropp ’20

Marquis Award

Emma Sherry ’18

Pards Against Sexual Assault

