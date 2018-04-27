Sports Recap Central

Baseball (13-28) (2-15)

April 21-22

L, 2-1 ; L, 6-4; L, 7-6 vs Holy Cross

Lafayette took on the defending Patriot League champions, Holy Cross, in a double header last Saturday. In game one, the Leopards had an early lead but couldn’t hang on as Holy Cross struck in the sixth inning. The Leopards took another early lead in game two, but again were ultimately defeated. Lafayette held the lead until the sixth inning when Holy Cross scored a two run home run and took the lead. In the final game against the Crusaders, the Leopards had an early lead with a score of 4-0 at the bottom of the first. Unfortunately, Holy Cross came back strong and grasped the lead in the sixth.

Softball (7-37) (3-12)

April 21-22

L, 7-2; L, 9-0; L, 3-0 @ Boston U

In game one Boston scored three runs in the first inning but Lafayette came back strong in the second with two run home runs. Unfortunately those were the only two runs Lafayette managed in the game. Their second game belonged solely to the hosts. Boston entered the third inning already winning 3-0 and added an impressive six runs for a 9-0 lead which they maintained for the rest of the game. In the final game against Boston, Boston’s pitcher did not give up a single run over seven innings. Lafayette managed its first hit of the game in the fourth inning, but went no farther than second base.

April 24

L, 5-2; L, 7-6 @ Drexel

In game one, the Leopards secured the lead with an immediate home run, but the Dragons answered strong, defeating the Leopards 5-2. In game two, Lafayette again had the lead in the first inning with a first and third steal play. The Dragons again came back strong scoring at least one run in five separate innings. Trailing 6-1 at the beginning of the fifth, Lafayette almost managed a successful comeback scoring an impressive five runs in the rest of the game, but it wasn’t enough.

Women’s Lacrosse (5-11) (2-6)

April 21

L, 19-9 vs Navy

Navy started off strong, scoring their first three goals in a little over two minutes before Lafayette got on the board. Navy kept the lead for the rest of the game, finishing 10 points ahead of the Leopards.

Women’s Tennis (9-12) (2-5)

April 20

L, 4-0 @ Army West Point

The Lafayette women’s tennis team finished their 2018 season on Friday afternoon with a loss in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals to the second-seeded Army. West Point went on to win the Tournament, beating first-seeded Navy in the finals.

Men’s Lacrosse (5-11) (2-6)

April 20

L, 17-9 vs Colgate

The Lafayette men’s lacrosse team wrapped up its 2018 season on Friday evening hosting Colgate. The Leopards had the lead in the first quarter with a score of 3-1. In the second period, Colgate scored six straight goals for a score of 7-3 going into the second half. Colgate followed every Lafayette goal in the second half with at least two of their own, securing their 17-9 victory.

Men’s Tennis (4-13) (1-6)

April 21

L, 7-0 vs Lehigh

The Leopards concluded their regular season on Saturday afternoon with their rivalry match. The Leopards were unfortunately defeated 7-0 for an overall record of 4-13 and a Patriot League record of 1-6 heading into the Patriot League Tournament next.

Golf

April 24

W, 305-310 vs. Lehigh

The Leopards beat the Mountain Hawks for the second time this season. Sophomore Will Halamandaris won the match with a score of 73 on a 72-par course. The Leopards head to the Patriot League Tournament this weekend to conclude their season.

Track & Field

April 20-21

@ Larry Ellis Invitational, All American Invite

Senior Dave McGriff is now the all-time leader in the hammer for Lafayette, breaking a 42-year old record. Freshman Olivia Barney also entered the record books, recording the fifth best discus throw in Lafayette history. Senior Michael Thorne and junior Harvey Situ earned 1st and 2nd respectively in the pole vault. Several Leopards recorded top-5 finishes and personal bests in the events.

Awards: Dave McGriff, Patriot League Male Field Athlete of the Week