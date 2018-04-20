Sports Recap Central

Softball (7-32) (3-9)

April 11

L, 12-1; L, 13-11 vs. Villanova

The Leopards were only able to score one run on just two hits in the first game, but junior catcher Maddie Wensel had a monstrous three home run night in game two.

April 14 – April 15

L, 8-5; W, 3-0; W, 6-5 vs. Colgate

In game one, Maddie Wensel’s earned a three run home run, but Colgate held the lead throughout. In game two, sophomore pitcher Alexis Randall went for seven innings and gave up just two hits, which were both singles, and earned the shutout. In game three, the Leopards sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs on three hits in the third inning.

April 18

L, 7-3; W, 6-1 vs. Manhattan

By the second inning, the Jaspers were up 5-0. Lafayette attempted to make a comeback in the fourth and fifth innings, but it wasn’t enough for a win. In game two, the leopards made 11 hits in their night cap while junior shortstop Brooke Wensel hit her 100th career run.

Baseball (13-25) (2-12)

April 11

L, 4-2 vs. Rutgers

Rutgers scored two in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. The Leopards loaded the bases in the seventh inning, but their two runs weren’t enough.

April 14 – April 15

L, 10-5; L, 13-2; L, 22-1 vs. Army

The Leopards held the lead until the fourth inning after a double by junior first baseman Richard Villa and RBI single from sophomore outfielder Jake Sniegocki, but Army broke the game open with timely batting in both the fourth and sixth. In game two, Lafayette once again got off to an early lead but couldn’t extinguish Army’s hot hitting. In the final game, Army scored a massive 15 runs in the fifth inning to cap off a 55-run series against the Leopards.

April 17

Liberty Bell Classic

W, 9-4 vs. Delaware

A pair of home runs from senior outfielder Luke Robinson and Sniegocki as well as 11 hits as a team won it for the Leopards in the Liberty Bell Classic. Sophomore pitcher Mark Anderson threw seven innings and gave up just three runs.

April 18

L, 5-2 @ Lehigh

The game stayed close all afternoon, but the Mountain Hawks beat the Leopards at the plate. The Leopards’ 11 hits beat Lehigh’s seven, but the Mountain Hawks drew 11 walks and made five runs.

Men’s Lacrosse (3-11) (0-7)

April 13

L, 15-6 vs. Bucknell

Lafayette scored the first goal, but Bucknell answered with six straight. Bucknell brought the lead to 8-3 at the half and their offense continued for a 15-6 final score. Senior midfielder James Roberts scored a pair for the Leopards.

Women’s Lacrosse (4-9) (1-4)

April 14

L, 22-5 vs. Loyola Maryland

Lafayette couldn’t contain No.10 Loyola’s offense. A quick 4-2 lead from Lafayette was burst open by two different 10-goal runs from Loyola. Senior co-captain midfielder Kristen Schaen had a pair of goals, as well as goals from junior attacker Jane Kirby, sophomore midfielder Bella Alampi and freshman attacker Anna Stein.

L, 12-6 @ Lehigh

The game was a defensive battle for both sides. The first goal, from Kirby, didn’t come until the ninth minute of the game. Lehigh came back with a six goal streak and held the lead for the rest of the game.

Men’s Golf

April 17

Sophomore Will Halamandaris won the 2018 Rhode Island Invitational on the first hole of the playoffs. He shot two-under 142 in the two-day tournament. Lafayette ended up with a fifth-place finish in the event.

Men’s Track and Field

April 12-14

@ Kutztown, Moravian and Bucknell

Senior David McGriff won the hammer throw with a distance of 199’ 6” which is the second highest in school history. He also won the discus with a throw of 172’ 8”. Senior Michael Thorne placed second in the pole vault while junior David Sadvary earned second in the steeplechase. Sophomore Tyler Hubeny moved up to number two all time for Lafayette in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.82, which also qualified him for IC4A’s.

Women’s Track and Field

April 12-14

@ Kutztown, Moravian and Bucknell

Freshman Katie Ullman finished third in the heptathlon with a score of 4,012 points which ranks seventh in school history. Junior Caroline Harmon moved up to sixth all time for Lafayette in the 1500 with a personal best of 4:38.07.

Women’s Tennis (9-11) (2-5)

April 12

L, 4-3 vs. Sacred Heart

The Leopards swept the doubles matches but came up short on the day. Freshman Samantha Snyder and sophomore Meredith Block picked up wins in their singles matches.

April 14

W, 4-3 vs. Colgate

Lafayette beat Colgate for the first time in over 20 years. Sophomore Grace Conrad, sophomore Meredith Block and freshman Alexa Cooke individually won their singles matches. The pairs of Block/Conrad and Snyder/Lesnick won their doubles matchup, clinching the win for the Leopards.

Men’s Tennis (4-12) (1-5)

April 12

L, 5-2 vs. Sacred Heart

Lafayette won two of the three doubles match ups on the day with wins from freshmen John Yurconic and Daniel Kramer as well as a win from junior Andrew Reed and senior Mason Keel. Freshman Brandt Baldwin was the lone singles win for Lafayette.

April 13

L, 6-1 vs. Hofstra

The Leopards earned their lone point from a doubles win by the pair of Reed and Keel.

April 14

L, 7-0 vs. Colgate

Lafayette could score a point on the Saturday afternoon. Keel had a strong performance, winning the second of three close frames in his singles match.