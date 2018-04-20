Easton PD seeks information from community: Man allegedly tried to lure girl into car

The reported incident of a “white male (balding) possibly in his 50s [who] offered a 14-year-old girl money to get into his car Monday afternoon on College Hill” is not an immediate threat to students, according to Director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell.

The girl reportedly declined to get into the man’s car just after 3:30 p.m. The blue, possibly two-door sedan, reportedly left the area of the 200 to 300 block of Cattell Street shortly after.

Troxell wrote in an email that Lafayette officers are keeping an eye out and helping Easton Police Department in their search for the sedan.

“Our staff have been briefed of the incident and officers will remain vigilant in their patrols of campus,” Troxell wrote.

Troxell said to his recollection, there have been no similar incidents on College Hill in the recent past.

The Easton Police Department has also elicited the community’s help in collecting information about the incident. Anyone with information has been asked to call the city detectives at 610-250-6656 or the department’s tip line at 610-250-6635.