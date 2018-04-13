Men’s lacrosse battles into overtime: Holy Cross makes a late comeback

The Lafayette men’s lacrosse team traveled to Worcester, Mass. last Saturday in the hopes of defeating Holy Cross for their first Patriot League win of the season. The Leopards had momentum coming off of their 11-10 victory over Monmouth the week prior and had the advantage through the first three quarters against Holy Cross, but they ultimately lost to the Crusaders in overtime.

The Leopards were up 3-1 at the end of the first quarter, 6-4 at the end of the second and 7-5 at the end of the third. Lafayette managed to hold the lead at 8-5 until the final 12:44 of the fourth quarter when Holy Cross caught up to scoring four straight goals to take the lead with a score of 9-8.

Senior co-captain and midfielder Matt Close tied up the game with a little under two minutes remaining and forced an extra period, putting Lafayette back in the contest. Holy Cross won the faceoff in overtime and beat Lafayette to the goal to win the game.

As Holy Cross acquires their first conference victory of the year, this loss drops the Leopards to a 3-10 season.

Holy Cross held a large margin over Lafayette in shots, 43-23. Sophomore goalie Wes Moshier started for the second time this season after coming off of the victory over Monmouth where he stopped ten shots.

In the contest, Moshier stopped nine attempts at goal from Holy Cross and junior defender Sean Andrews forced three of Holy Cross’ eleven total turnovers. On the offensive end, junior attacker Conor Walters played an excellent game for Lafayette, leading the team with two goals and two assists followed closely by freshman attacker John Natoli and sophomore attacker Seth Obadia, both scoring two goals.

The Lafayette men’s lacrosse team will go on the road for their next game on Friday against Bucknell in Lewisburg, Penn., before returning home for their senior night against Colgate on April 20.