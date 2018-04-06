Sports Recap Central

Softball (4-25) (1-5)

March 28

L, 6-2 vs. Rider

The Leopards struggled in their first game of the series against Rider. Junior pitcher Stacy Gordon allowed five earned runs on 11 hits. The two points were added to the scoreboard in the second inning by freshman utility Paige Grover and senior second base Samantha Sweigart, with the help of junior shortstop Brooke Wensel at bat.

L, 7-5 vs. Rider

In the second game, Rider scored six runs in the first two frames. It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth inning that Lafayette put up a point however, with Rider having such a lead, the Lafayette Leopards were not able to make a comeback.

March 29

W, 8-5 @ St. Peter’s

The Leopards dominated the game in the fourth inning with four runs. The Leopards increased the gap in the fifth inning putting them up 8-1. St. Peter’s came back in the sixth inning with four runs. Sophomore pitcher Alexis Randall ended the game with four earned runs on 13 hits.

W, 7-4 @ St. Peter’s

In game two, Lafayette dominated the game, keeping the lead from beginning to end. Gordon allowed five earned on six hits with three strikeouts.

March 31

L, 5-1 @ Lehigh

In game one, the Leopards scored a run in the fourth, but couldn’t hold it together for the remaining innings.

L, 4-0 @ Lehigh

In game two, Lehigh had all four of their runs in the sixth inning. Lafayette could not bring anyone past third base.

Baseball (12-16) (2-4)

March 31

L, 6-0 @ Navy

The Leopards finished their first game of their weekend series with only a single hit by senior outfielder Luke Robinson, compared to Navy’s nine hits in seven innings.

L, 20-9 @ Navy

The team started better in the second game, but could not hold off the Middies’ scoring drive in the fourth and in the final innings. Despite junior infielder Spencer Rouse’s two homers and the Leopards’ 13 hits, they were no match for the 21 hits off the Middies’ hot bats.

April 1

L, 10-9 @ Navy

In the third game of the series, the Maroon and White took Navy into extra innings. Robinson led at the plate, hitting for the cycle – including his first home run of the year – and producing four RBI and three runs. Despite this effort, the Mids battled back in the eleventh inning to take the game, 10-9.

April 3

W, 9-1 @ St. Joseph’s

The Leopards took an early lead and held onto it, scoring three home runs in total. The win earned a spot at the finals of the Liberty Bell Classic which will be played at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, on April 17.

Women’s Lacrosse (4-7) (1-2)

March 28

W, 15-10 vs. Bucknell

The Leopards had an outstanding win against Bucknell, with three players landing hat tricks, and junior midfielder Hannah Davey scoring four goals. Lafayette led the number of shots on goal with 41, while Bucknell only had 19.

March 3

L, 12-9 @ Rutgers

The team lost in a tight game ending at 12-9. Lead scorer of the game, junior attacker Jane Kirby, finished out the game with four goals. Freshman goalie Quinn Lacy ended with 8 saves.

Track and Field

March 31

This past weekend, Lafayette had five first place finishes, including senior Mike Thorne, junior Amy Hewlett, senior Mikayla Pacilio and senior Dave McGriff with two. Lafayette had 15 personal bests and 17 top six finishes. McGriff was named Male Field Athlete of the Week for his performance of a personal best in the hammer, which he won. He also took 1st in the discus, moving up to rank #34 nationally.

Men’s Tennis (3-8) (1-3)

March 31

L, 6-1 vs. Navy

The men’s tennis team opened their season with a tough loss of 6-1. Senior Mason Keel was the only Leopard to add a point to the scoreboard after his win the sixth singles spot.

Men’s Lacrosse (3-9) (0-5)

March 31

L, 15-6 vs. Binghamton

Lafayette fell far behind when the only goals scored in the first quarter and the majority of the third were scored by Binghampton. Lafayette put its first point on the scoreboard with 11 seconds to go in the second quarter. Three of the six goals made were by sophomore attacker Seth Obadia.

March 31

W, 11-10 @ Monmouth

Lafayette held off, holding over Monmouth in each quarter. Lead scorer freshman midfielder Bryan Hess scored four, following with junior attacker Conor Walters (3) and Obadia (3). Sophomore goalie Wes Moshier saved 10 goals during his 60-minute performance. The win moves Lafayette to 3-9 on the year overall and ties its best offensive performance.

Men’s Golf

April 1

Lafayette A finished 13th at 39-over 615 and the B squad finished 17th at 74-over 650 out of 17 teams. Sophomore Will Halamandaris (75-72—147) lead the Leopards, followed by Cole Berger (74-74—148) and Brendan Cronin (79-79—158).

Women’s Tennis (7-8) (1-3)

April 4

L, 6-1

Women’s tennis lost to league foe Bucknell 6-1 at Northwood Racquet Club. Sophomore Grace Conrad had Lafayette’s only win of the day, winning 7-5, 6-4 in the third singles spot.

Disclaimer: Amy Hewlett is the sports editor of The Lafayette. She did not edit the Track and Field recap.