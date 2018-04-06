Review: The Marquis Players’ “Guys and Dolls” impresses with choreography and comedy

What better way to spend a few hours over the weekend than watching New York gamblers, showgirls and the Salvation Army sing and dance their way to romance and redemption?

Tonight at 8 p.m., the Marquis Players will do just this in their performance of “Guys and Dolls,” a musical romantic comedy.

The play features a plethora of exotic characters, to say the least, ranging from missionaries to showgirls to New York gamblers. The play also boasts an amazing musical score and great choreography on the part of the Marquis Players. The costumes were ostentatious in all the best ways and the actors portrayed every New York stereotype to a hilarious tee.

“Guys and Dolls” follows two couples in their attempt to overcome elaborate obstacles including illegal games of craps, spontaneous trips to Cuba, 12-year engagements, precarious bets, impossible promises, psychosomatic colds and a lot of religious pressure.

The show opened on a classic depiction of a New York city street before transitioning into a wonderful musical number that was only the beginning of many. Each song was creative and brilliantly captured the characters’ emotions and experiences. Some were funny and some were somber, but all were outstanding.

From a seedy game of craps in a sewer to a fight scene in Havana, Cuba, the musical will constantly keep you on the edge of your seat. As for comedic moments, the show does not disappoint. Each farcical moment was delivered excellently, be it a New York gambler skipping across the stage in a showgirl’s suburban fantasy or a drunk missionary fighting a Cuban dancer.

Dramatic dance sequences in sewers and romantic ballads enhanced the magic of this production. The scene transitions may have been a little choppy but, to the actors’ credit, the show includes a variety of settings from Times Square to Cuba to a sewer.

The characters came to life brilliantly. While the two couples’ struggles featured perhaps foreign obstacles—such as a 12-year empty promise of marriage and the origin to a relationship being a $1,000 bet—there was no shortage of comedic relability. Some of the romantic issues even felt oddly familiar, if not for the common relationship themes, then for how realistic the characters were portrayed.

Frank Loesser’s musical score creates a hilarious, romantic and extravagant production aided by the pure talent of the Marquis Players in acting, song and dance. The Players’ voices reverberated throughout the theatre, demonstrating both powerful vocals and passion.