Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

I would like to express my appreciation to Arts & Culture Editor, Mario Sanchez ’21, for his excellent coverage of the arts and his in-depth articles on College history and culture. One of these was the March 9 article on coeducation, in which he interviewed alumni from the early 1970s and used College Archives oral histories to tell the lively story of Lafayette’s first women students.

I did want to clarify the quotes attributed to me in this article about transgender students. My comments about not identifying any transgender students were said in the context of the 2002-04 Coeducation Oral History Project, when we did not ask the kinds of questions that might have helped us learn about such students. I am delighted to report that with our current initiative—the LGBTQ Oral History Project—we have already interviewed three transgender alumni and we have members of the trans community working on the project with us.

Sincerely, Diane Shaw Director of Special Collections and College Archives