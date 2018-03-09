Timeout with… lacrosse goalkeeper Jonathan Anastos

This week, the Lafayette takes a timeout with junior lacrosse goalkeeper Jonathan Anastos, who made 13 saves in the loss against Army West Point.

Morgan Maves: How has your season as a team been going thus far? What’s working and what isn’t?

Jonathan Anastos: This year had an interesting beginning. There have been games where the team has been very successful and other games where the team has made simple errors which have resulted in larger mistakes. We are looking to stay consistent by focusing on the little details while we play. As for what’s working, give [junior attacker] Conor Walters the ball. The rest will take care of itself.

MM: You have been the starting goalie for the past two years, how do you feel about that? Is there something that you’re trying to do better this year?

JA: I feel grateful. Not many people are given the opportunity to see the field as much as I have as an underclassman the last two years. I am always looking to improve my game as a player and leader.

MM: Does the team have any goals for this season? Do you have any personal goals?

JA: Our goal as a team this year is to make the Patriot League Playoffs. Individually, I’m trying to do my best to help us achieve that goal by saving as many shots as possible. The fewer goals we allow, the fewer our offense needs in order to win.

MM: What freshmen should we look out for this season?

JA: Freshmen John Natoli, Brian Hess and Andrew Robins have made great impacts on the field so far this year.

MM: What has been your favorite Lafayette lacrosse moment thus far?

JA: Beating Navy last year was a fond moment of mine. I’m looking for more wins like that one in the future.

MM: You had a really good game last week against Army with 13 saves. What was your mindset going into that game?

JA: I can’t give away all my secrets…

MM: Do you have any pre-game routines or rituals?

JA: With Stevie Wonder bumping through my headphones and a Red Bull, there’s no better way to get ready on game day.

MM: Any embarrassing moments you’d be willing to share?

JA: In the fourth grade, I used to spike my hair. Let’s just say it wasn’t my best look.

MM: What’s your favorite food?

JA: My mom’s chocolate chip cookies.