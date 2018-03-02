Sports Recap Central

Men’s basketball (10-20) (7-11)

Feb. 24

L, 79-64 @ Lehigh

The Leopards ended their season play with a loss in their second rivalry game. The team fell 17 points behind the Mountain Hawks by the end of the first half and could not close the gap for the rest of the game.

Feb. 27

W, 93-86, vs. American

Lafayette hosted round one of the Patriot League Tournament against American, where they tied their season high for points in a game, 93. Senior forward Matt Klinewski led the team in scoring, contributing 23 points for the Leopards.

Women’s basketball (10-18) (6-12)

Feb. 24

L, 72-62 vs. Lehigh

The Leopards hosted the Mountain Hawks for their final home game of league play. After a strong offensive first quarter from Lehigh, the Leopards could not make a come back. Sophomore forward Alexis Santarelli and freshman guard Olivia Martino led the team in points, scoring 12 points each for the leopards.

Feb. 28

L, 60-55 @ Colgate

The Leopards ended the first half with a two point lead, but eventually fell to Colgate in the second half. Lafayette gave up 19 turnovers, which turned into 23 points for the Raiders.

Women’s lacrosse (1-3)

Feb. 25

L, 18-15 vs. Temple

Temple closed the first half with a lead of 11-4, but the Leopards came back with aggression in the second half. The Leopards outscored Temple 11-7 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to walk off with a win.

Feb. 28

W, 12-9 vs. Manhattan

The Leopards earned their first win of the season, where junior attacker Jane Kirby scored six goals and freshman attacker Anna Stein contributed five assists. Junior attacker Emma Novick scored a hat trick, making this her fourth consecutive game scoring three or more goals.

Men’s Lacrosse (2-3) (0-1)

Feb. 24

L, 19-5 @ Loyola

The Leopards opened their Patriot League season in Baltimore, losing to No. 10 Loyola. The Leopards couldn’t manage to score more than 2 goals in any quarter, creating a 14 point gap by the end of the game.

Men’s Tennis (2-3)

Feb. 25

L, 6-1 @ St. Francis

Freshman John Yurconic earned the team’s lone point, winning after three sets in the second singles spot.

Women’s Tennis (5-2) (0-1)

Feb. 24

L, 6-1 vs. Marist

Freshman Cecelia Lesnick won her first singles match in two sets, earning the only point of the day for the Leopards. The doubles pair of Lesnick and freshman Samantha Snyder also won their top doubles match.

Feb. 25

W, 4-3 @ St. Francis

The Leopards earned their first win of the season, with Lesnick and sophomore Grace Conrad and Meredith Block winning their singles matches. The doubles teams of Block and Conrad and Lesnick and Snyder both won their matches, solidifying a victory for the Leopards.

Baseball (2-5)

Feb. 23

L, 10-5 @ Virginia Military Institute

The Leopards took the lead in the third inning with three runs, but the Keydets quickly came back at the bottom of the third, stealing the lead for the rest of the game.

L, 8-1 @ Virginia Military Institute

Junior pitcher John Faraci struck out six batters over three innings, but the Leopards could not hold the Keydets back. The Keydets took the lead in the first inning, while the the Leopards only scored one run in the eighth.

Feb. 25

L, 11-6 @ Virginia Military Institute

The Leopards gained the lead in the second inning, and held it until the bottom of the third when the Keydets scored four runs. The Leopards did not score again until the eighth inning, while the Keydets gradually added to the scoreboard.

Feb. 27

W, 9-8 vs. Rider

The Leopards were down 8-6 in the bottom of the seventh, but came back to take the lead after a game-tying triple from senior outfielder Luke Robinson followed by a game-winning single by senior first baseman Patrick Nelson.

Softball (1-9)

Feb. 23

L, 11-3 vs. Youngstown State

The Leopards gained a lead in the third inning (3-0) from junior utility Ellen McDonnell and sophomore catcher Malorie Pojar at bat. The lead was short lived as Youngtown scored seven runs in the sixth inning.

L, 5-4 @ Hampton

The Leopards struck first against Hampton, with four runs in the third inning. The Pirates began to close the gap in the third and fourth innings, and gained the lead in the sixth.

Feb. 24

L, 3-2 vs. Buffalo

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when junior pitcher Stacy Gordon scored a solo homerun. The game was tied until the seventh inning when Buffalo scored an RBI triple to win the game.

L, 4-3 vs. Youngstown State

The Leopards held a 3-1 lead going into the seventh and final inning, but the Penguins ended the game with three runs to finish with a one point lead.

Feb. 25

L, 6-3 @ Hampton

The Leopards closed the weekend with their second loss to Hampton. Gordon played five strong innings of relief, with two runs on six hits and a strikeout. Babinsack gave up three runs on seven hits and two strikeouts.