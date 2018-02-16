Sports Recap Central

Men’s Basketball (8-18) (6-9)

Feb. 11

W, 84-67 vs. Loyola Maryland

Coming off a dominant win against Army, Lafayette kept the ball rolling with another blowout win. Senior forward Matt Klinewski paced the Leopards with a game-high 25 points with a stellar 9-12 shooting performance. After going into the half tied, the Leopards jumped out to a big lead and pulled away in the second half, outscoring the opponent 48-31.

Feb. 14

L, 71-69 @ Navy

It was a nail biter down to the last seven seconds, when Navy missed two free throws, allowing the Leopards to attempt a buzzer beater to tie up the game. Unfortunately, the Leopards missed their last second opportunity and walked off the court with a loss. Freshman guard Alex Petrie broke two more records as of this game: most three pointers in a rookie season and most points in a rookie season.

Women’s Basketball (9-15) (5-9)

Feb. 10

W, 73-64 @ Loyola Maryland

Efficiency was the name of the game, as the Leopards converted on 52% of their shot attempts while holding Loyola to a 36% mark from the field. Freshman forward Natalie Kucowski helped power her team to the win, notching a 22-point 12-rebound double-double. Three other Leopards notched double-digit scoring in the win, with no single player attempting more than 12 shots.

Feb. 14

L, 59-43 vs. Navy

The Leopards kept the game close in the first half, but Navy’s third quarter was too strong for the Leopards to overcome. Lafayette gave up many turnovers, which ultimately contributed to their loss. Kucowski was able to break the freshman record for rebounds in a season (261), a record previously set by Jennifer Bayer ’03 in the 1999-2000 season.

Men’s Lacrosse (1-1) (0-0)

Feb. 10

W, 10-8 @ NJIT

The Leopards were able to pull out their first win of the season, winning a tightly contested match. Sophomore Adam and senior Matt Close combined for 5 goals, accounting for half of the Leopards offense. Defensively, junior goalkeeper Jonathan Anastos notched 12 saves.

Women’s Lacrosse (0-1) (0-0)

Feb. 11

L, 13-12 @ Longwood

Down six goals early on, Lafayette entered the half with a 10-5 deficit, seemingly out of the game. A strong comeback attempt, where the Leopards outscored the opponent 7-3 in the second half, wasn’t enough as they ultimately fell short in their attempt. Juniors Hannah Davey, Jane Kirby and Emma Novick all scored hat tricks in the match, accounting for a majority of the Leopards scoring.

Track and Field

Feb. 10 @ Staten Island

In a final tune-up before the Patriot League Championships, the Leopards traveled to Staten Island for the Fast Track National Invite. On the men’s side, senior Michael Thorne won the pole vault event with a height of 4.70m, while senior Matt Beck tied for fifth place in the high jump competition with a height of 1.89m. Senior Dave McGriff finished second in the weight throw while also placing in the top ten for the shot put competition.

On the women’s side, junior Caroline Harmon and freshman Elizabeth Harmon placed second and fourth respectively in the 800m run, marking a personal best time for each. Additionally, sophomore Margaret Schiazza cemented herself in the school’s record books, notching a time of 2:14.94 in the 800m, marking the third fastest indoor time in Lafayette history. With a string of successful performances, the Leopards appear ready to take on the challenges of the Patriot League Championships.