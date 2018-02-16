Off the hill: Belated date ideas: top restaurants and shops for a late Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Wednesday this year, many students are waiting until the weekend to go out with their friends and significant others. The Lafayette staff has picked their top ten places to eat or to buy a gift for any belated date needs.

Restaurants

Two Rivers Brewery: Known for its burgers and beer, Two Rivers Brewery is a great location for a casual date night. They also feature a Sunday brunch.

Sette Luna: An Easton classic, Sette Luna is on the higher-end of Easton’s wide variety of Italian restaurants. Its atmosphere is charming, and its food (especially its pizza) is consistently good.

Easton Public Market: For a cheaper option, visit the Easton Public Market. A big advantage to the public market is everyone can pick a meal and dessert that suits their specific tastes.

Blue Sky at the State: This hidden gem off of Northampton street is a great choice for a breakfast or lunch date. The atmosphere is one of a fun, quirky diner, and the food is some of the best in the city.

Ocean: For a really fancy dining experience as a belated Valentine’s Day, check out Ocean. As its name suggests, the seafood here is incredible. The service is great, and the ambiance is charming yet modern.

Shops

The Carmelcorn Shop: If you want to get some excellent candy for a loved one far beyond what the grocery store offers, definitely go to the Carmelcorn Shop. The shop has been in Easton for over 80 years, so they’ve really perfected the art of candy.

Mercantile: At Mercantile, all the products are handmade. From stuffed animals to jewelry, the items here are diverse and truly one-of-a-kind.

Salvaged Goods: For getting a gift for your vintage-obsessed friend or partner, visit Salvaged Goods. This Easton antique store is expertly organized, and the people who work there are knowledgeable and friendly.

Token: Token is a cute shop where you can buy creative cards, candles, jewelry and more. As the name suggests, small tokens of affection are great to buy from here.