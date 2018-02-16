By the Numbers

12 – saves by men’s lacrosse junior goalkeeper Jonathan Anastos

3 – number of Leopards who scored hat tricks at the women’s lacrosse season opener

5 – times that women’s basketball freshman guard Natalie Kucowski has been named Patriot League Rookie of the Week. Kucowski broke the freshman record for rebounds in a season (261) as of Wednesday night, a record previously set by Jennifer Bayer ’03 in 2000

12 – bouts won by sophomores Ian Miller and Patrick Rekieta at the John Hopkins fencing competition

394 – points scored by men’s basketball freshman Alex Petrie this season, breaking Lafayette’s freshman scoring record