Sports Recap Central

Men’s Basketball (7-17) (5-8)

Feb. 3

L, 74-59 @ Bucknell

After a hot start, the Leopards offense fell short in the second half, converting on just 36% of their field goals. Freshman guard Alex Petrie came up big again in a tough loss, putting up a team-high 19 points. Turnovers ended up being the difference, as the Leopards turned it over 17 times compared to only 7 for the Bison.

Feb. 7

W, 81-54 vs. Army

The Leopards lead was never in doubt, as they came out firing on all cylinders to shoot over 51% from the field in the game and 50% from beyond the arc. To pair with their offensive excellence, their defense was able to hold the opponent to 35% shooting. Lafayette had 4 players notched double-digit scoring in the game, led once again by Petrie, who poured in a game-high 23 points.

Women’s Basketball (8-14) (4-8)

Feb. 3

L, 80-57 vs. Bucknell

Three-point shooting was the story in this game, as Bucknell knocked down 10 triples compared to the Leopards 2. Sophomore forward Alexis Santarelli’s play was a silver lining in the affair, as she poured in a team- and career-high 17 points on 8-12 shooting.

Feb. 7

L, 48-39 @ Army

It was another tough loss for the Leopards, running out of steam as the offense was held to just 23% shooting in the second half. Their defense was able to bounce back after a blowout loss against Bucknell, but once again the three-point shot evaded them, as the team went 1-10 from beyond the arc. Senior Sammy Stipa had a game- and career-high 13 points for the Leopards, being the only one on the team to eclipse double figures in scoring.

Track and Field

Feb. 4 @ Villanova Invitational

At the Villanova invite, the Leopards had two people place with top-5 finishes, with senior Alexa Kwapinski and freshman Gabi Galletta each placing fourth in 1000m and 3000m runs respectively. Junior Caroline Harmon nabbed a top-20 finish in the mile, placing her 9th all time in Lafayette history with her time.

Feb. 4 @ DeSchirver Invitational

Junior Amy Hewlett earned the top overall finish for the Leopards, winning the 800m run with a time of 2:19.76 in the invitational tournament, with sophomore teammate Crosby Spiess coming close in second place with a time of 2:19.88. Freshman Emily Becker finished third in the 1000m, rounding out a productive weekend for the women’s team. On the men’s side, junior Mark DiPaola earned a top-five finish in the mile, finishing in 4:34.09.

Men’s Lacrosse

Feb. 3 @ North Carolina

The Leopards opened their season against the ninth ranked team in the nation, North Carolina, finishing with a 17-10 loss. Freshman attacker John Natoli was able to contribute three goals and one assist in his first collegiate game. Senior Will McCarthy also had a good showing, scoring two goals and giving two assists.

