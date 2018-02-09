Lafayette lacrosse gears up: a preview of the women’s and men’s seasons

Women’s Lacrosse (first game on Feb. 11)

2017 Season Record: 10-8

Players to Watch: Keep an eye out for junior attacker Jane Kirby, junior attacker and midfielder Emma Novick and junior midfielder Hannah Davey, as they were all featured on this year’s Patriot League preview. Last year, Kirby was selected to the All-Patriot League Second Team and started in all 18 games, scoring at least once in 16 of them totaling 58 points during her season.

Strengths: In the 2018 season, the team will benefit from good depth and a lot of drivers.

Weaknesses: This year’s team is a very young one with 16 freshmen. They have a good track record of incorporating new players into the preexisting dynamic well, but will have to be careful until they do so.

Key Games:

March 24 vs. Boston

March 28 vs. Bucknell

April 14 @Lehigh

Men’s Lacrosse (0-1: for more on the Leopard’s loss to UNC visit www.lafayettestudentnews.com)

2017 Season Record: 2-12

Players to Watch: Junior attacker Conor Walters was a key player on last year’s team and is expected to be on this year’s as well. Walters scored 19 goals and had six assists last season, resulting in 25 points overall. Sophomore defender Shayne Sharp is another player to watch, as he caused 20 turnovers last year as a rookie.

Strengths: A strength for this team going forward is cohesiveness and team chemistry. Players say their motto this year is to “prove people wrong.” They plan to do this through more drills and scrimmages to improve communication.

Weaknesses: Unfortunately, this team is ranked low in D1 college lacrosse. They will have to overcome the challenges that held them back from the Patriot League playoffs last year if they want to make it this year.

Key Games:

March 10 @ Navy

March 17 vs. Lehigh

March 24 vs. Boston