Drunk driver sentenced for manslaughter of Amanda Miner

NYPD traffic agent Stefan Hoyte was sentenced to 4-12 years in prison for manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter which led to the death of then-Lafayette junior Amanda Miner, according to New York Daily News. Sentenced on Jan. 24, Hoyte was off-duty at the time of Miner’s death and had a blood alcohol content of .12, .04 above the legal limit.

The accident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn on March 16, 2017. Miner was in the backseat of the car driven by Hoyte, who pleaded guilty to the charges in December.

While driving drunk, Hoyte smashed into a pillar on the bridge going 111 mph. Miner had been in the backseat of the car at the time of the crash. The other passenger in the car survived.

Miner was known for her love for service on campus and was involved with programs such as tutoring with America Reads. Last spring, Lafapalooza, a day dedicated to service on campus, honored Miner’s life and work on campus.

“I truly believe [Amanda Miner] was a remarkable human being,” Miner’s father said during emotional statements at the sentencing, according to the Daily News.

“I know that she was a joy in my heart like no other and that I will treasure only loving memories of her until the day I die,” he added.

Noureen Abdelrahman ’18 had met Miner on an Alternative School Break trip through Lafayette, and they were friends during their time together at the school. Abdelrahman had mixed feelings to the news of Hoyte’s conviction.

“When I saw the news, it was good to see that he’s feeling the guilt and responsibility and hopefully Amanda’s family can forgive him. It just hurts to see that his irrational behavior broke two families like that,” Abdelrahman wrote in a text.

President Alison Byerly acknowledged that although time has passed since Miner’s death, the pain caused by the incident endures.

“I do hope to be in touch with [Miner’s family] just to let them know that we’re thinking about them in what I’m sure is an extremely difficult time,” Byerly said. “Though many months have gone by, I’m sure it’s just as hard as it was nearly a year ago.”

Kathryn Kelly ’19 contributed reporting.