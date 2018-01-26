Sports Recap Central

Men’s Basketball (5-15) (3-6)

Jan. 17 vs. Navy

L, 75-72

In a tightly contested game from the start, the Leopards came up a bit short against Navy, dropping another close game at home. Junior forward Paulius Zalys had a game-high 25 points for Lafayette, while every starter for Navy scored in double figures. In a game where 3-point and field goal percentages were nearly evenly matched, the free throw total ended up being the game changer, with Navy doubling the number of makes from the line that Lafayette had.

Jan. 20 @ American

W, 62-53

Strong defense was the story of this game, with Lafayette overcoming a double-digit point deficit early to storm back and take control of the game as they held American to 38% shooting from the field. Senior forward Matt Klinewski poured in a game-high 17 points while also corralling 9 rebounds, exerting his dominance on both ends of the floor.

Jan. 24 vs. Boston University

L, 75-72

The Leopards ended the first half with a four point lead, but the Terriers fought back in the second half. Freshman guard Alex Petrie scored 11 points in the final 41 seconds but missed the game-tying buzzer shot.

Women’s Basketball (8-11) (4-5)

Jan. 20 vs. American

L, 74-67

Freshman forward Natalie Kucowski recorded a team-high 14 points and a game-high 16 rebounds against the Eagles, helping the Leopards keep the score close in the first three quarters. Unfortunately, Patriot League leader American outscored Lafayette in the final quarter to take home the win.

Jan. 24 @ Boston University

W, 47-45

The game was close from start to finish, with low scoring from both teams. Senior guard Anna Ptasinski tied her career high of five three-pointers, helping the Leopards walk off the court with a win. The win moved Lafayette up to a 4-5 record in league play.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Jan. 20 @ Colgate

L, 176-121

Junior James Grieb paced Lafayette in their 2nd meet in 5 days, notching 3 event wins for the Leopards. He came in first in the 100m breast, the 100 IM and the 100m freestyle competitions, shining as the bright spot for a Leopards squad that ultimately fell to Colgate in total points.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Jan. 20 @ Colgate

L, 170-99

Lafayette enjoyed victories in the 500 freestyle, 200 breast stroke and 200 backstroke competitions. Freshman Jackie Gemici and sophomore Emily Benson placed first and second respectively in the 500 free, but the Leopards couldn’t close out the team win.

Men’s Track and Field

Jan. 20 @ Lehigh

L, 106-75

Senior Dave McGriff continued the success he’s had so far this season by winning both the shot put and weight throw for the Leopards. Senior Matt Beck also had a first place finish, notching a 1.95 m high jump measurement. Senior Brendan Carroll earned a first place finish in the 500m and joined sophomore Justin Johnson, sophomore Dan Hogan and junior Jake Hubertus on the winning 1600m relay team.

Women’s Track and Field

Jan. 20 @ Lehigh

L, 119-61

Sophomore Crosby Spiess and sophomore Margaret Schiazza claimed first place in the 400m and 800m, respectively. Freshman Gabi Galletta won the 3000m, with a personal best of 10:13.44.