Sports Recap Central

Men’s Basketball (1-6) (0-0)

Nov. 29 @ Drexel

L, 68-67

Originally up by eight in the final quarter, the Leopards ended up falling to the Dragons by one point in a heartbreaker. A dunk by Drexel with 20 seconds left proved to be the game winner, with Lafayette’s go-ahead attempt missing the mark. Freshman Justin Jaworski put up a season and game high 24 points in the defeat, shooting 64% from the field.

Dec. 2 vs. Quinnipiac

W, 79-58

Notching their first win of the season, the Leopards stormed back from a close first half, clamping down defensively and holding Quinnipiac to 36% shooting after the break. Senior Matt Klinewski poured in a game high 26 points while contributing seven rebounds.

Dec. 6 vs. UPenn

L, 73-68

The Leopards kept a close score throughout the game, but could not come away with a win against UPenn. Klinewski had his first double-double of the season and led the team in points, with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Leopards were able to match the Quakers’ total rebounding (37) and assists (10).

Women’s Basketball (3-4) (0-0)

Dec. 1 @ Drexel

L, 52-37

This loss at Drexel ended the Leopards three-game winning streak. In a defensive affair from the start, the Leopards controlled the glass with a 42-35 rebounding edge, but ultimately gave up too many open looks on the perimeter, with Drexel edging them out 9-4 in three point makes. Freshman Natalie Kucowski had another strong game, pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Dec. 6 vs. Princeton

L, 53-45

Freshman forward Natalie Kucowski led the team with 14 points and 15 rebounds, with senior guard Anna Ptasinski contributing 12 points. The Leopards stayed with Princeton all game, not letting the deficit grow much larger than the 18-9 score at the end of the first quarter. The Lafayette starters scored all 45 of the team’s points. They outscored Princeton 14-8 in the 4th quarter, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.