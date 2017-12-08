By the Numbers

42—rebounds by women’s basketball in loss at Drexel

37—combined points by freshmen guards EJ Stephens and Justin Jaworski in men’s basketball victory over Quinnipiac

13—free throw attempts and free throws made by senior forward Matt Klinewski in men’s basketball win over Quinnipiac

7—consecutive quarters with 10+ points for women’s basketball until the streak snapped against Drexel

26.3—combined average points per game by women’s basketball freshmen Natalie Kucowski, Olivia Martino and Drew Freeland