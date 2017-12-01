Sports Recap Central

Men’s Basketball (0-5) (0-1)

Nov. 17 @ Villanova

L, 104-57

Going up against a top 5 ranked team nationally, Lafayette struggled to generate much offense or prevent many shots from Villanova. Freshman guard Alex Petrie and senior forward Matt Klinewski were the only Leopards to reach double figures in scoring, with 28 points combined.

Nov. 22 @ Princeton

L, 60-46

Lafayette came out firing early, hitting nine of their first 18 shots in the first half and taking a 2-point advantage into halftime. Unfortunately, the Tigers clawed back and put the clamps on defense, holding the Leopards to a mere 37% shooting effort in the second half, including only 8% from beyond the arc.

Nov. 26 vs. Saint Peter’s

L, 86-82

In a tough-fought battle, the Leopards nearly edged out a victory at home over Saint Peter’s, ultimately falling in the final minutes. Going into halftime with a mere 3-point deficit, the Leopards actually shot the ball at a 70% clip in the second half, but struggled to contain Saint Peter’s defensively. Klinewski put up a season high 30 points in the defeat, while hitting 4 of 5 triples in the affair as well.

Nov. 29 @ Drexel

L, 68-67

The Leopards hoped to redeem themselves from last year’s loss to the Dragons, but unfortunately came up short. Although they led the first half, Drexel was able to close the gap and finish strong. Freshman guard Justin Jaworski finished with a season-high 24 points and Klinewski contributed 17 points.

Football (3-8) (3-3)

Nov. 18 @ Lehigh

L, 38-31

In an incredibly well-fought game, the Leopards came up just a little bit short as Lehigh’s potent passing attack created problems for their defense late in the game. After a fairly evenly matched first quarter, Lafayette went on a 17-0 run in the 2nd quarter, and they could have had more if not for a botched snap on a 26-yard field goal attempt right before the end of the half.

Women’s Basketball (2-3) (0-0)

Nov. 18 @ Penn

L, 55-42

A defensive battle from the start, the difference in this one ended up being the free throw disparity between the two teams. Lafayette converted 75% of their free throw opportunities, but only took 4 attempts, while Penn had 22 attempts from the line, sinking 13. Senior guard Anna Ptasinski led the team with 15 points, making her the only Leopard to score in double digits.

Nov. 21 vs. Rider

W, 60-45

Notching their first victory of the season, the Leopards held Rider to a mere 45 points on 23% shooting from the field. Ptasinski once again led the team in scoring, with freshman forward Natalie Kucowski pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds, six of which were offensive.

Nov. 25 vs. LIU Brooklyn

W, 69-53

Expanding their home win streak to two, the Leopards continued their stellar defensive play, limiting LIU Brooklyn to 34% shooting in the game. After a sluggish shooting start themselves, Lafayette was able to regroup and shoot 55% from the field after the break. Kucowski set a new career-high with 15 points while also accumulating eight rebounds in the affair.

Nov. 28 @ Cornell

W, 59-58

The Leopards battled throughout the game, keeping the score low and close. Senior center Ellen Graham’s basket in the final seven seconds won the game for the Leopards. Kucowski led the Leopards in points again, scoring 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.