Holiday celebrations commence downtown

Holiday celebrations kick off in Easton this weekend with the Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular at Easton’s State Theatre. This weekend, Spirit Touring USA will present a Christmas show on both Saturday and Sunday.

According to Jamie Balliet, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the State Theatre, attendance last year came in at around 2,000 people between two shows. This year, the State Theatre is expecting around 3,500 attendees with the addition of a third show, Balliet wrote in an e-mail.

Spirit Touring USA consists of professional dancers and actors that travel around the country performing and this will be the second year the group has come to Easton for the Christmas Wonderland spectacular.

Christmas Wonderland will feature festive costumes and all kinds of holiday songs, according to the show’s description on the State Theatre’s website. Songs that will be performed include “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and many other holiday favorites.

The show is open to all ages and has attracted an audience of diverse ages in the past, Balliet wrote.

The third show, which is an addition this year, will be hosted by St. Luke’s Hospital and will be invite-only. According to Balliet, the show is at 6 p.m. on Sunday and is being offered for cancer patients and survivors.

The show will run for about two hours and is open for all ages. Tickets range from $49 to $59 and are available for purchase online. On Saturday, the show will begin at 7 p.m. and on Sunday the show will run at 2 p.m.