Sports Recap Central

Men’s Basketball (0-1) (0-0)

Nov 10 vs George Mason

L, 67-65

The Leopards put up a strong fight against the Atlantic 10 opponent George Mason, barely falling in the final seconds of what was a close game throughout. Senior forward Matt Klinewski poured in a game high 18 points, surpassing 1,000 career points as a Leopard. Going against one of last year’s best rebounding teams of its league, Lafayette was able to control the glass in a 38-33 differential.

Football (3-7) (3-2)

Nov 11 vs Colgate

L, 27-0

A week removed from a tough fought victory against Georgetown, Lafayette fell flat against visiting Colgate. After garnering one of their best rushing efforts of the season the previous week, the Leopards were held to a mere 18 yards on 18 carries. The defense once again put together a strong performance, holding Colgate to under 300 total yards of offense. Unfortunately, Colgate’s defense did its job as well, shutting out the Leopards at home. Next up is the 153rd meeting against Lehigh at Goodman Stadium, where Lafayette looks to end their season on a high note.

Women’s Basketball (0-2) (0-0)

Nov 10 vs La Salle

L, 74-47

Things fell a little flat in the home opener for the women’s basketball team. Facing a strong La Salle defense, Lafayette was held to 32% shooting from the field, including only 18% from beyond the arc. Freshmen Olivia Martino and Natalie Kucowski led the Leopards with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Nov 12 at Saint Peters

L, 64-61

Following a tough home defeat, Lafayette went on the road to play Saint Peters, engaging in a tough game throughout. Down by 13 at the half, Lafayette started a comeback attempt, outscoring Saint Peters 25-18 in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they came up a little short, falling by three in a tight knit game. Kucowski notched an impressive 20 point, 19 rebound performance in the defeat.

Women’s Volleyball (5-24) (2-14)

Nov 12 at Colgate

L, 3-0

After taking an early advantage, Lafayette lost the first set 25-21 before ultimately succumbing to straight set losses against Colgate. Senior Tori Smith lead the team in kills again with 12 in the match, notching her 8th match of the season with double-digit kills.