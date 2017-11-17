Ryan Cabrera to perform at One Centre Square: acoustic show open to all ages

Ryan Cabrera will hit the stage at One Centre Square this evening, making it the singer-songwriter’s second time to perform in Easton in the past six months. Cabrera also performed at One Centre Square over the summer.

Well-known for hit songs like “On the Way Down,” “Shine On” and “True,” Cabrera has recently released an EP “Wake Up Beautiful” and will release his fifth album later this year, according to information on Cabrera on the One Centre Square website.

“I’d never been [to Easton] before and the second we got there, we said, ‘This is so rad.’ We thought it was just a really neat little town,” Cabrera said in an interview.

According to Cabrera, who is from Los Angeles, Calif., he really liked the venue and was happy to come back when One Centre Square reached out to see if he would perform again.

“It’s a cool venue if you want to see a fun acoustic show, and it’s perfect because everybody’s right there with you, singing along. It was such a good time, so I’m excited to come back,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera will perform at One Centre Square after he performs three other acoustic gigs, he said. According to the One Centre Square website, before he comes to Easton, Cabrera will perform at Seton Hall in N.J., Sands Casino in Bethlehem and Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, N.J.

The concert, according to Cabrera, will consist of songs from each of his albums, and some from his fourth EP. However, Cabrera also mentioned that he will sometimes let the crowd dictate what he performs if audience members shout out a song.

“We literally change it up every night and kind of do songs we normally wouldn’t do, because it’s acoustic and I can kind of do whatever,” Cabrera said. “It’s a fun way to see some of the songs in a different way. It’s always fun and different.”

The show will feature several guest artists, including House on the Cliff, Chucky Hugh, Josh Morgan and Matias, according to the One Centre Square website.

Doors open at 8:00 p.m tonight and the show will start at 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $14 to $16 and the show is open to all ages, although audience members must be over 21 to be served at the bar.