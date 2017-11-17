Off the Hill: Tucker Silk Mill

Located just behind the silk mill at the end of the Karl Stirner Arts Trail the newly opened, locally owned, Australian café Tucker Silk Mill, brings a warm, rustic feel to Easton.

The employees offer a friendly atmosphere, which makes for a great way to spend an afternoon with authentic Australian meals. Tucker Silk Mill is a great opportunity to try new foods. The place offers no shortage of attraction with succulents adorning the café and view-masters on every table.

Margie Lewis ’19 said she really enjoys the café.

“Tucker Silk Mill is truly another amazing food spot to go to in Easton. The atmosphere is peaceful, yet vibrant and the employees have positive and cheerful personas that add to the ambiance of the establishment,” she said.

“The employees were so friendly and encouraged me to come back with friends and use their free wifi and accessible outlets to study. It is definitely one of my new favorite places in Easton and a cozy study café,” she added.

Owner of the Tucker Silk Mill café, Jason Hoy, admitted that growing up in Australia has accustomed him to healthy eating, a lifestyle that tends to be difficult here in the United States. Hoy saw the perfect opportunity to open a café that combines delicious food with a healthy, organic lifestyle.

According to their website, the word Tucker is “An Australian slang term for good food”. The meals range from breakfast bowls to avocado toast, to coffee and delicious baked goods.

Hoy recommends every item, except for anything with vegemite. He said, “It’s very good if you use it correctly, but most Americans don’t like it.”

According to Hoy, while the menu is an indication of what the café serves, their salads, sandwiches and cakes are subject to change regularly.

Not only is the food great, but it’s also reasonably priced. Prices range from $3 to $4 for coffee with an extra short for $2, $4.50 for a Milo milkshake, $8 for Tucker Toasts with $2 extra to add an egg and much more.

Unless avocado involves nachos, I usually don’t go near it, but my perspective changed when I had the Avo Toast at Tucker Silk Mill. The $8 toast consisted of avocado, nigella seeds and lemon on Wayfare Baker sourdough bread and I added an egg on top for an additional $2. It was a healthy meal that tasted amazing. The presentation was beautiful, too.

Hoy is currently working on getting affiliated with Lafayette so that students may use their Pard dollars to pay. Although there is no discount for Lafayette students, Jason said that he loves a community-type feel. He says, “If you’re kind to us, we’re kind to you.”

Tucker is open from Tuesday to Sunday at 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and it’s just a short walk away via the Arts Trail.