By the numbers

22:23.7—time for cross country’s top finisher freshman Gabrielle Galletta in the Patriot League Championship, a new personal record and good for 35th place.

42—combined shots for the field hockey team in their games against Holy Cross and Temple.

5—goals by field hockey’s freshman Anna Steps this season, tied for the team lead. Four of the goals came in the last three games of the season.

1st—time since 1993 that women’s soccer has made it to the playoffs in two straight years.

4—goals by freshman Krista Kissell in only 10 games played this season for the women’s soccer team. She ended the season leading the team in goals scored.