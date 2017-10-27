Paper Playlist: Creepin’ it real

CREEPIN’ IT REAL.

Knock, Knock.

Who’s there?

Boo.

Boo who?

Don’t cry, it’s only your musical sherpas back again with a ~spooky~ playlist. We are creepin’ it real with this Halloween-inspired playlist. Many of the following songs have creepy and spooky undertones that make us internally scream. Let your inner soul experience these chilling and thrilling soundtracks to celebrate the horror of Halloween.

Emma: My pick this week is Childish Gambino’s “Redbone.” I think this song gives me distinctly creepy vibes because of its placement in the film “Get Out.” I saw this movie late in the spring, several months after it had been released, so while I remembered that I wanted to see it, I forgot it was a horror film. Oops. I got a rude awakening when I realized that I had unintentionally locked myself into two hours of horror to the tune of Gambino’s “Redbone.” The relaxed, lilting notes of his song have a hypnotic and circular effect. The lyrics sneak up on you, disguised by the melody. They warn the listener to ‘stay woke’ and keep their eyes open, a foreboding and foreshadowing message for “Get Out.”

Shelby: This week I am picking “Mad World” by Gary Jules. Any time I hear this song the hair on my arms stands up, partially because I associate it with the movie “The Crazies” which scarred me as a middle schooler. Talking about it reminds me of how terrified I was so I’m going to stop here and let you interpret it for yourself.