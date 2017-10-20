Sports Recap Central

Men’s Cross Country

Oct 10—Leopard Invitational

2nd Place

In the men’s 8K, senior Kelvin Serem paced the Leopards with a time of 27:13.44 and a fifth place finish out of 47 runners. Senior Matt Weintraub and junior David Sadvary placed 12th and 13th, respectively, to round out the top 15.

Football (2-5) (2-0)

Oct 14 at Harvard

L, 38-10

Lafayette answered an early Harvard touchdown with one of their own, but couldn’t keep up the rest of the game. The Crimson offense was rolling as they put 383 yards of total offense to the Leopards’ 161. Freshman QB Sean O’Malley went 20-36 for 149 yards in the loss.

Awards: Brandon Bryant ’18—Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week

Golf

Oct 17 vs Lehigh

W, 9.5-6.5

In the seventh annual President’s Cup, Lafayette retook the series lead with its win over Lehigh. Sophomore Jake Basilico was outstanding for the Leopards, winning each of his three matches.

Men’s Soccer (2-11-0) (1-4-0)

Oct 10 vs Yale

W, 2-1 (OT)

Sophomore forward Evan Vare was the hero for the Leopards, notching the game-winning goal in the 100th minute. Yale took a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute, but freshman forward Martin Ssessanga recorded his second goal of the season in the 89th minute for the equalizer. Senior goalie Brad Seeber made one save in the net.

Oct 14 at Lehigh

L, 2-0

Lehigh broke open a scoreless game with two goals in the second half to beat Lafayette in the rivalry matchup. The Mountain Hawks outshot Lafayette 17-7.

Women’s Cross Country

Oct 10—Leopard Invitational

2nd Place

Junior Emily Moore led the pack with a time of 23:15.10 to win the women’s 6K. Freshman Gabi Galletta placed sixth while junior Caroline Harmon, sophomore Courtney Geisenheimer and senior Mikayla Pacilio rounded out the top 20. The team placed 2nd overall in the four-team field.

Field Hockey (6-8) (2-2)

Oct 13 vs Bucknell

W, 1-0

Sophomore defender Lisa van der Geest’s tally in the 45th minute was all the Leopards needed to down Bucknell at home. The goal was the first of the season for van der Geest, and sophomore goalie Sarah Park had two saves.

Oct 15 vs Richmond

L, 5-3

A late comeback after pulling the goalie wasn’t enough to overcome a 5-1 deficit in the Leopards’ loss to Richmond. Senior forward Rosie Shanks, sophomore midfielder Sam Di Maio and freshman forward and midfielder Grace Angelella netted the team’s three goals.

Awards: Lisa van der Geest ’20—Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week

Women’s Soccer (3-7-2) (1-4-1)

Oct 14 vs Lehigh

L, 2-0

Women’s soccer faired the same as the men’s team, losing to Lehigh 2-0. Lehigh tallied a goal in each half to keep the victory away from the Leopards. Freshman Maggie Pohl and senior Kelly O’Brien combined for three saves in goal.

Volleyball (5-16) (2-6)

Oct 13 vs Colgate

L, 3-1

Two serves aces by sophomore Julia Howard and a 6-0 run to close the second set helped Lafayette win their lone set of the match at 25-22. The first set was a back and forth affair with the Raiders ultimately winning 25-21, but the final two sets went decisively Colgate’s way, 25-10, 25-14. Senior Tori Smith had 10 kills in the loss.