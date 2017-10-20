Fall in love with the Lehigh Valley: Autumn activities all around

From our perch on College Hill, we as a campus community can often feel isolated, a world unto itself. But there is a world outside campus. There are many opportunities for excursions off the hill, to get out into the Lehigh Valley and beyond, to experience all this region has to offer.

With sweater weather almost in full swing, fall activities have been on the up. Whether students are interested in taking a trip to a local orchard or getting into the Halloween spirit with a visit to a haunted house, the Lehigh Valley is buzzing with things to do this season.

Among the many orchards and farms in the Lehigh Valley, students of the college often travel to Breinigsville, Pa., to visit Grim’s Orchard and Family Farms. Grim’s, which is less than a 45-minute drive away, boasts a vast selection of activities for fall-lovers. From apple and pumpkin-picking to haunted attractions, hayrides and even barnyard animals, Grim’s provides the full fall experience. With delicious hot or cold apple cider, or hard cider for those of age, and all sorts of sweet treats to offer such as cider doughnuts, one will be sure to leave Grim’s full to the brim.

According to the website, Grim’s is open for apple-picking and pumpkin-picking Sunday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday nights, Grim’s also offers Flash Light Maze Nights and a Haunted Orchard and Corn Maze.

While Grim’s might be a popular local orchard for students to visit, it is far from the only one. Mackey’s Orchard, located in Belvidere, N.J., hosts similar fall activities. A shorter 20-minute drive from campus, Mackey’s offers apple-picking from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Aside from apple-picking, students can also enjoy Mackey’s Ice Cream Barn, as well as apple and pastry bakeries. Among other treats, the bakery sells Apple Cider Donuts and Apple Pies.

While visiting an orchard like Grim’s or Mackey’s may be on the agenda for some students, others are busy getting their Halloween costumes ready. For those looking for fun yet scary activities to participate in with friends, Dorney Park hosts several kinds of haunted adventures.

According to the Dorney Park website, on Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 8, the park becomes Halloween Haunt, which features haunted mazes, scare zones, rides and monsters creeping around the park. Just a 30-minute drive from campus, Dorney Park’s Halloween Haunt is the perfect activity for adrenaline-seekers. For all night admission to Halloween Haunt, students can buy general admission tickets online for just $34 per person. When buying tickets at the gate, tickets for all night admission are $6 more.

Between delicious fall treats and haunted mazes, the fall season has something fun for every student to enjoy. With relatively inexpensive prices and close proximity to campus, these activities allow students to conveniently enjoy the season’s offerings.