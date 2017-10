0.5—average yards per gain on carries by the football team this season.

19—tackles made by Brandon Bryant ’18, who won his third straight Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week Award.

23:15.10—Emily Moore’s first place time at the Leopard Invitational.

5—goals by freshman Grace Angelella, which leads the field hockey team.

105—services aces by the volleyball team so far this season.

3—goals by sophomore Evan Vare, which leads the men’s soccer team.