Sports Recap Central

Men’s Cross Country

Sept 29 at Paul Short Run

10th place out of 20

The men’s team placed 10th out of 20 Division 1 teams in the Brown 8k. Senior Kelvin Serem led the Leopards, clocking in at 26:00.0 for 114th place out of 370 runners. Senior Mike Weintraub and juniors David Sadvary and Mark DiPaola each posted new PRs to round out the top four for Lafayette.

Football (1-4) (1-0)

Sept 30 at Holy Cross

W, 10-7

A last-second 43-yard field goal by freshman Jeffrey Kordenbrock was the deciding factor in the Leopards’ first Patriot League game. The defense was stellar the entire game, and senior Brandon Bryant forced Holy Cross to turn it over on downs with 1:43 left in the fourth quarter, setting up the drive that would result in the game-winning field goal. Freshman Sean O’Malley had 226 yards on 27-40 passing in the win.

Awards:

Brandon Bryant ’18—Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week

Jeffrey Kordenbrock ’21—Patriot League Special Teams Player of the Week

Men’s Soccer (1-8-0) (1-1-0)

Sept 29 at Holy Cross

L, 2-0

The offense was missing for the Leopards, who dropped their first Patriot League match of the season. Sophomore Evan Vare had three shots on goal and senior Brad Seeber made four saves in his return from injury.

Women’s Cross Country

Sept 29 at Paul Short Run

8th place

Junior Emily Moore took 19 seconds off her former PR with a time of 22:02.4 to pace Lafayette with a 23rd place finish (16th among Division I runners) out of a field of 365 runners in the women’s 6k. Freshman Gabi Galletta posted a PR as well with a time of 22:36.8 as the second Leopard to cross the line.

Field Hockey (5-5) (1-1)

Oct 1 at Delaware

L, 9-0

No. 20 Delaware got the best of the visiting Leopards who couldn’t capitalize on any of their offensive chances. The Blue Hens outshot the Leopards 22-5 and sophomore Sarah Park had six saves in goal.

Women’s Soccer (3-5-2) (1-2-1)

Oct 1 vs Boston University

L, 3-0

With most of the action on their defensive end, the Leopards couldn’t muster a single shot against BU. The Terriers scored six minutes apart in the first half and tallied another goal late in the contest to put it out of reach. Freshman Maggie Pohl and senior Kelly O’Brien combined for 11 saves in the loss.

Volleyball (3-13) (1-3)

Sept 29 at Bucknell

L, 3-0

Lafayette kept it close with Bucknell but ultimately lost in straight sets, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18. Sophomore Carly Kutschke had 12 kills, and sophomore Julia Howard had a match-high 25 assists.

Sept 30 at Lehigh

L, 3-1

Lafayette used a couple of 4-0 runs to take the third set away from the Mountain Hawks after losing the first two. The fourth set went Lehigh’s way, and the Leopards ultimately lost 3-1. Howard had 36 assists to bring her season total to 227.