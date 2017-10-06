Junot Diaz urges students to embrace identity, challenge limitations: Pulitzer-prize winning author gives LatinX Month keynote

Pulitzer Prize winning and New York Times bestselling author Junot Diaz said during his talk at the college that he wants marginalized students to understand the “cage” they live in, not only in higher education but in society at large.

“Students have never had less rights than they do now. I had more rights as a student than you all have now. The ‘snowflake lie’ is there to obscure the tremendous control being exerted by these institutions on students,” he said. “For me, the schools are all about how these students are too reckless and causing too much trouble, when the real people who are posing unfair and often violent controls are the universities.”

Diaz said that if colleges wanted to stop rape from happening on their campuses, they could.

He added that students themselves can use their privilege to aid others, in response to a question posed by Fayola Fair ’19. Fair asked Diaz what he believed to be the responsibility of marginalized people who have access to education and resources when they return to their homes and interact with people without those resources.

“What’s interesting to me about privilege is what you can do with that privilege to help other people,” Diaz said.

He began his talk in Colton Chapel on Wednesday by asking students to identify themselves as being from New Jersey, an immigrant, Latino, of African descent or Dominican. Diaz said he asked this to feel comfortable and relate to his audience.