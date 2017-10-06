Lauren Kindle Art Studio exhibits Easton artist’s work

Tucked away in one of the many alleyways of downtown Easton is Lauren Kindle Art Studio. Conveniently located just around the corner from the Easton Public Market, owner Lauren Kindle’s quaint studio has found a home on North Bank St.

Kindle’s artwork, which is on display in her studio, mainly focuses on still-life paintings, landscapes and portraits. While her smaller paintings take closer to two hours to complete, Kindle’s larger landscapes and portraits can take up to 15 hours, she said. She added that she enjoys drawing while spending time with her family.

Kindle said she uses a particular method of standing in front of a mirror while painting her self-portraits.

While Kindle has always had a love for art, she just recently decided to pick it up as a profession, she said. Her focus for a long time was on starting a family. Before deciding to work out of her studio three years ago, she was a stay-at-home mom for 10 years.

“I paint mainly in oils, which are just so luscious and satisfying, and I find inspiration in the world around me: in my family members and community, the local architecture and landscape, the objects that surround me in my daily life, other artists’ work, and even my own dreams and fantasies,” Kindle states in the biography on her website.

Kindle, whose work days are around five hours long, believes there is an importance in taking breaks. Spending too much time on one piece of art can often make the piece come out worse, Kindle said.

Recently, Kindle had the opportunity to travel to Italy and painted several landscapes based off the sights from her trip. While she is dedicated to her art, Kindle also publishes weekly articles on her blog and hosts events alongside Easton Out Loud. She said she hosts a free figure-sketching course at the college on Thursday nights.

Updates on her most recent works can also be found on her website. While she has sold copies of her paintings, Kindle hopes to join galleries in the near future and have her work showcased.