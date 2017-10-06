By the numbers

12—The number of men’s and women’s cross country runners who posted new personal records at the Paul Short Run.

43—Yards freshman Jeffrey Kordenbrock kicked the football to record the game-winning field goal in Coach John Garrett’s first career win.

22-2—How many goals the field hockey has been outscored by in their last four games, three of which were against top 20 programs.

0—Shots recorded by the women’s soccer team against Boston University.

1—Number of home contests for the Leopards this week.

1—Number of wins by Lafayette teams this week.