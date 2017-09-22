Sports Recap Central

Football (0-3) (0-0)

Sept 16 at Villanova

L, 59-0

Not much went the Leopards’ way as they continue to search for their first win of the season. No. 7 Villanova led 49-0 at half, picked up 505 total yards of offense and forced three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Senior Brandon Bryant had 14 tackles in the loss.

Men’s Soccer (0-6-0)(0-0-0)

Sept 16 at LaSalle

L, 2-1

Both defenses kept the first half quiet in the Leopards’ road contest, but a late game push by Lafayette wasn’t enough to propel the team past the Explorers. After giving up two goals in the second, Lafayette finally found the board off a goal by senior Chris Moyse. Senior goalie Brian Ehrlich had eight saves in goal.

Field Hockey (5-2) (0-0)

Sept 16 vs Colgate

W, 3-2 (OT)

Freshman Anna Steps picked an opportune time to notch her first collegiate goal to carry the Leopards past the Raiders in overtime. The game was a tale of two halves as the Leopards took a 2-0 lead into the half only to give up two goals themselves in the final 35 minutes. Colgate’s goalie kept the game close by making 16 saves on the day.

Sept 18 vs Cornell

L, 2-0

Cornell broke open a scoreless game through the first half with goals in the 41st and 50th minutes to end the Leopards’ three game winning streak. Sophomore Sarah Park made six shots in goal.

Women’s Soccer (2-4-1) (0-1-0)

Sept 16 vs Bucknell

L, 1-0

Despite a strong game against the Bison, Lafayette couldn’t hold out for overtime in their first league game of the season. The defending Patriot League champion scored in the last minute of regulation to claim the victory.

Volleyball (2-10) (0-0)

Sept 15 vs NJIT

L, 3-0

The volleyball team’s woes continued, dropping their match against NJIT in straight sets. The first and third sets were hotly contested with the teams trading leads throughout but the visiting team closing it out both times. The Highlanders won 25-23, 25-14, 25-20.

Sept 16 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

W, 3-1

After losing a back-and-forth first set, the Leopards charged back to take the next three sets to defeat Fairleigh Dickinson. Lafayette outpaced the Knights in kills and assists 56-39 and 52-36, respectively.

Men’s Cross Country

Sept 16 @ Monmouth Invite

6 out of 7

Senior Matt Weintraub paced the Leopards, finishing 44th out of 79. Junior Mark DiPaola finished 49th and junior David Sadvary followed at 52nd.

Women’s Cross Country

Sept 16 @ Monmouth Invite

7 out of 8

Junior Emily Moore led the team with a 43rd place finish out of 94 runners. Senior Jennifer Salvatore also broke the top-50, finishing 48th.