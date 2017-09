.286—the Leopards’ third down conversion percentage (4-14) against Villanova in a 59-0 loss

0—wins by a men’s sports team this season as of September 19

8—of the field hockey team’s 16 goals have been scored by freshmen or sophomores

89:15—amount of scoreless time in women’s soccer 1-0 loss to Bucknell

48—the number of assists sophomore Julia Howard had in volleyball’s 3-1 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. The team totaled 52 in the entire match.