Paper Playlist: Coming in Hot

COMING IN HOT.

The old Taylor Swift is dead and so is summer. (See her latest music video “Look What You Made Me Do”). Welcome to Paper Playlist 2.0! We are your new musical sherpas, Shelby Butler ’18 and Emma Fortier ’18. In honor of the first week of classes coming to a close, we thought we’d put together a celebratory mix with a little something for everyone.

Shelby: My pick this week is “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses because you can’t go wrong with one of the greatest rock bands of all time. This song pulls you in from the beginning with its catchy and rhythmic guitar riff, and the rest is history. I can’t help but belt out the lyrics and jam to this track (air guitar and all). What I love about this song is that the lyrics are very raw and vulnerable. This ruggedness paired with a melodic tune is the perfect recipe for a grand return. I will definitely be playing this song on full volume as I walk into Acopian–a true rockstar will be born…

Emma: My pick for our first week is the Baauer remix of “Rollup” by Flosstradamus. This song keeps the energy high with a lot of drops and much like the original, the remix has few words. Baauer definitely steps up the rhythm and intensity and uses the occasional cough to center the song. This song is the type you want blaring from your headphones or speaker. Baauer makes a remix that is somehow both unassuming and incredibly badass – the perfect way to get yourself amped for the year.

Other songs (old and new) that are worth a listen:

Without Me – Eminem

Lip Gloss – Lil Mama

Rollup -Flosstradamus (Baauer remix)

Jordan Belfort -Wes Welker & Dyl

Welcome to the Jungle – Guns N Roses

Fuckin’ Problems -A$AP Rocky

Power -Kanye

HeadBand- B.o.B

Bring Em’ Out – T.I.

Sweet Child O’ Mine – Guns and Roses

Famous -Kanye

Baba O’Riley – The Who

We Will Rock you – Queen

Africa – Toto

Contributors: Merinda Hansen-Kemp, Grace Veghte, and Jackie Drago