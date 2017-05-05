Letter from the editor

Dear Lafayette community,

It has been a busy year. Expansion plans, political protests and a hunger strike that made national news are just a few stories that we’ve covered this academic year. At times, it is exhausting. At others, it’s frustrating. But, always, it’s rewarding.

National discussions around “the media” today tend to revolve around whether or not it tells the public the non-biased, cold-hard truth. Allegations of “fake news,” a term that quickly spiraled into a graveyard of meaninglessness, were spread across social media. Some feared threats on the press would lead to a society without a quality source of information. Others accused the media of unfair, biased coverage.

Regardless, the importance of having a good, free press entered into the national conversation in a way that it hasn’t in at least the past decade. To be clear, I’m not comparing the work we do at The Lafayette to that of the national press. What I am saying, though, is that a free press is a vital element to any community. That has never been clearer than in the past year.

During my time as editor, we overcame the threat of bankruptcy, built up our staff and focused on solid reporting. I think in my past two and a half years as editor-in-chief, we’ve come far. If nothing else, we have made the workings of the college more transparent and provided a source of information that Lafayette community members can’t get anywhere else.

It wouldn’t have happened without our staff, especially my fellow graduating seniors. Ian Morse ’17 has been a constant source of energy on the paper, as well as a great reporter, editor and friend. Michael Keating ‘17 keeps the staff going on difficult nights, and has a never-failing eye for clean editing and writing. I have no doubts the quality of the paper will continue after we leave.

Kathryn Kelly ‘19 is moving from news editor to editor-in-chief, and I have never met anyone more prepared for the job. Caroline Nawrocki ‘18 is coming back as managing editor, Claire Grunewald ’20 is taking over as news editor, Morgan Sturm ’19 as arts editor, AJ Traub ‘20 as sports editor, Gillian Henry ’19 and Marie Bucklin ’20 as co-design directors and Lauren Fox ’19 as photo editor.

All will continue doing the incredible work they’ve already been doing, and we hope that new talent will help us grow. I’m sure next year won’t be less busy than this one, and the oldest college newspaper in Pennsylvania will be there to report on it.

Sincerely,

William W. Gordon