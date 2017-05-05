Eighth sexual assault of the school year reported

A female non-student was allegedly sexually assaulted in an on-campus residence hall on April 22 at 1 a.m., according to a public safety official.

The victim of the alleged assault was at the college visiting her friend, Associate Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Jim Meyer added.

The report of an indecent assault came from McKelvy House into public safety at 2 a.m., Meyer said. He added the alleged incident did not occur at McKelvy.

This marks the second reported indecent assault of the school year. Indecent assault is classified under Pennsylvania law as inappropriate or unwanted touching or forcing a victim to come into contact with seminal fluid, urine or feces against their will for the purpose of sexual arousal. Meyer said that in this case the report amounted to unwanted touching.

Indecent assault is classified as fondling under federal guidelines, Director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell said.

Meyer said he does not believe the alleged victim stayed at McKelvy overnight. It remains unclear why the third party and the victim were in McKelvy and why the third party chose to report from that location, he added.

All that is known to public safety about the alleged assaulter is that he is a male student at the college. The victim has since left campus, and public safety is waiting on a call back from her to find out more about what happened.

“We need her to come back and speak with us for more detail,” Meyer said.

The investigation will remain active, he said, but is stunted unless the victim returns to public safety.

Troxell said that although the alleged victim was a non-student, the report will still be counted in public safety’s annual statistics on sexual assault.