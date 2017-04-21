Sports Recap Central

Baseball (3-37)

April 15 @ Bucknell

L, 4-1(7)

Bucknell starter Connor van Hoose was able to quiet the bats of the Leopards who were only able to plate one run the entire game, dropping game one by three runs in Lewisburg, Pa.

April 15 @ Bucknell

L, 6-5

The Leopards’ bats came alive in game two as they managed to plate five runs on the Bison, but were unable to turn the tides and dropped the game 6-5.

April 16 @ Bucknell

L, 11-10 (7)

Both sides produced an impressive offensive effort plating a total 21 runs on 27 hits, with the Leopards scoring 10 runs on 12 hits, but they were unable to quell the hot bats of the Bison who took game three by one run.

April 16 @ Bucknell

L, 8-5

Freshmen Brian Lannino was given the nod in game four and it looked as though he would cruise to his first career win, but the Bison found his number in the fifth inning and took the game by a three run margin.

April 19 @ Monmouth

L, 5-4

The Leopards held a one run lead going into the bottom of the ninth, but were unable to hang on for the win and fell to Monmouth by one run.

Men’s Lacrosse (2-11)

April 15 vs. Bucknell

L, 11-7

The Leopards fell victim to a second half surge by the Bison, who produced a six-goal third quarter to seal the victory by a five goal margin at Fisher Field.

Women’s Lacrosse (10-4)

April 15 vs. Holy Cross

W, 21-15

The Leopards secured a berth in the Patriot League playoffs with their win against Holy Cross at Fisher Field, with six goals apiece coming from senior Kirsten Wilhelmsen and sophomore Jane Kirby.

Softball (6-21)

April 14 @ Colgate

W, 8-0

The Leopards surged in the fifth inning, knocking in seven runs to secure an eight run shutout victory over Colgate in the first game of the conference series.

April 15 @ Colgate

L, 11-5

In the first of two games on Saturday, Colgate scored six runs over two innings to cruise to a six run victory to even the series at one game apiece.

April 15 @ Colgate

W, 2-1

Junior Stephanie Thomas led the Leopards in the circle to their first Patriot League series win, grabbing the last game on Saturday in a close one.

Men’s Tennis (6-12)

April 12 @ Lehigh

L, 7-0

The Leopards took a short trip to Bethlehem to challenge rival Lehigh, but dropped the match by a score of 7-0.

April 13 vs Mount St. Mary’s

L, 4-1

Freshman Blake Oslan won the lone point for the Leopards with a singles victory as Lafayette fell to the Mountaineers.

April 15 @ Villanova

L, 6-1

The Leopards traveled to the Main Line to take on the Wildcats of Villanova on Saturday afternoon but dropped their final match of the season by a score of 6-1.

Women’s Tennis (6-11)

April 13 vs. Mount Saint Mary’s

L, 5-2

The Leopards fell to the Mountaineers as freshman Grace Conrad won the only singles match. Conrad and fellow classmate Katie Hill won their doubles match along with senior Tori Almeida and freshman Meredith Block.

April 15 @ Villanova

L, 6-1

Conrad won the only point for the Leopards in a loss to the Wildcats.

April 17 @ Lehigh

L, 6-1

The Leopards lost their final Patriot League match of the year by a score of 6-1 to rival Lehigh. Block won her singles match, earning the lone point for the Leopards on the afternoon.

Track and Field

April 15 @ Bison Invitational

L, M: 11 of 18; W: 20 of 20

The men grabbed nine points in the competition to place 11th out of 18 schools, with junior Dave McGriff notching second place in the discus event. The women placed 20th out of 20 schools as junior Alexa Kwapinski and sophomore Emily Moore placed in the top 10 in their respective track events.