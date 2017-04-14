The streak is over: Women’s lacrosse loses first conference game

After a perfect start to the Patriot League with their first four games, the women’s lacrosse team found themselves in the losing column for the first time in three weeks.

The Leopards traveled to Boston on Saturday to play the Terriers of Boston University where they suffered their first league loss of the season. The game was a high scoring shootout between the two teams, with the Leopards ultimately dropping the game 20-16.

The team was led by sophomore Jane Kirby, who tallied six goals on the afternoon. She was joined by sophomore Emma Novick and senior Kirsten Wilhelmsen, who each added three goals. Sophomore Anna Raymond and freshman Taylor Danson split time in goal, with Raymond stopping nine shots and Danson stopping three, while conceding three goals.

The Terriers took control in the first five minutes grabbing a 4-0 lead, but the Leopards fought their way back and scored seven of the next nine goals to give them their first lead of the game at 7-6 with about 12 minutes to play in the first.

The Terriers then bounced back with a six goal run to give them a 12-7 lead going into the final minutes of the first. The Leopards were able to notch three goals at the end of the half to bring the deficit to a manageable two goals heading into the break.

Coming out of the locker room, the Terriers struck quickly with two more goals to stretch their lead to five goals. It was Kirby who gave the Leopards life in the second half, scoring two goals in the middle of the half to cut the Terriers lead to two goals. Boston continued their strong offensive game scoring four more goals to stretch the lead back to six.

Lafayette made a final run at a comeback at the end of the game to bring them within two goals with a score of 18-16, but they were unable to turn to tides and conceded another two goals to the Terriers to finish the game in a loss, 20-16.

The box score showed an even game, with Leopards holding a five shot advantage, 49-44. Turnovers were 17 apiece, but it was the Leopards who struggled to finish around the net, connecting on only two of nine shots from eight meters in.

The Leopards will return to action Saturday against Holy Cross at Fisher Stadium for a 4 p.m Patriot League tilt.