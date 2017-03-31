Fly high close by: Sky Zone boasts 20K sq. ft. of trampoline space

From our perch on College Hill, we as a campus community can often feel isolated, a world unto itself. But there is a world outside campus. There are many opportunities for excursions off the hill, to get out into the Lehigh Valley and beyond, to experience all this region has to offer.

While some might make the trip to Bethlehem’s quaint Westgate Mall to explore its shops and restaurants, thrill-seekers might go to experience Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Just a 20-minute drive from campus, Sky Zone is the perfect weekend day trip for students looking for a little adventure.

The popular trampoline park Sky Zone is not unique to Bethlehem. The trampoline park is a chain business with other locations in nearby Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. Sky Zone even has international locations in places such as the United Kingdom, Mexico and Australia. According to skyzone.com, Sky Zone was the first company to create a wall-to-wall trampoline park in 2002.

Not only does Sky Zone offer the opportunity for friends to freely bounce and show off their skills during Freestyle Jump, but Sky Zone also hosts a trampoline dodgeball tournament, fitness classes and basketball for the more competitive personalities.

According to the Express-Times, the site boasts 20,000 square feet of trampoline space and a capacity of 176 jumpers at any given time. Aside from the trampoline space, the Sky Zone facility also features a course called the Ultimate Warrior Course and a “foam zone,” a pit of foam cubes.

Sky Zone also provides a venue for group events, for those looking for an interesting way to host. Teams, clubs or Greek organizations among other groups on campus might find this a unique way to gather and bond members. Aside from group events, Sky Zone hosts “Glow” every Friday night from 7 p.m to 9 p.m or from 9 p.m to 11 p.m, in which lasers, music and blacklight create a bouncing dance club, according to the website’s page. Tickets for Glow can be purchased for $20 on the Sky Zone website.

For regular open jump visits, all participants must sign a waiver and the price depends on the amount of time visitors jump. For a 30 minute jump, the price is just $11 per person, around the same cost of seeing a movie at the theater. For an hour jump, the price rises to $15, and 90 minutes costs $19. While not free, Sky Zone offers a relatively affordable way for students to branch outside their comfort zone and experience something new.

Regular hours of operation at Sky Zone are from 4 p.m to 8 p.m Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m to 11 p.m on Saturdays and 10 a.m to 7 p.m Sundays.