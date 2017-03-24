Timeout with… Stacy Gordon ’19

Kyle Johnson: You are one of the team’s main pitchers, what does this role mean to you and what are some of its responsibilities?

Stacy Gordon: Being a pitcher is a huge responsibility, especially because your teammates, coaches and fans are always looking towards you. My job is to keep my team in the game, and pick up my teammates by getting the next out. I look at my job as get three outs every inning.

KJ: You are pursuing a double major, how do you balance the demands of the school work with softball?

SG: I am a Spanish and sociology major. I am constantly working ahead and meeting with my professors in order to get my work done before practice and games.

KJ: What is your favorite class?

SG: A class called Who Gets What and Why.

KJ: Is there anything you like to do to prepare yourself for games? Any superstitions?

SG: I always make sure my hair is done in a special way – usually straightened or braided. I also listen to a country playlist before every game.

KJ: You guys are currently in the preliminary stages of your season. What is the team’s approach game by game?

SG: So far, our season has been difficult especially because of the weather. Our approach this season is to take each practice and game one at a time. We are trying not to look far ahead on our schedule, and also not dwell on our past too much. Our approach is to take one pitch at a time and go from there. We are taking the positives from our non-league games and bringing those aspects into league play.

KJ: What are any personal and team goals for the season?

SG: Our team goal is to get in the top four “box” during Patriot League play. These top four patriot league teams move on to the Patriot League tournament. We are focusing on starting the season over now and preparing for Bucknell, which is our first Patriot League opponent. My personal goal is to do whatever it takes to get my team wins.

KJ: Who is your favorite softball athlete?

SG: Jennie Finch is my favorite softball player.

KJ: Do you try and model your game in anyway based off her?

SG: Jennie is one of the most positive people and was a great teammate and leader. No matter what the score is, I always try to be the best teammate possible and always be a team player.

KJ: Favorite food?

SG: Mac and cheese.

KJ: Favorite place to study on campus?

SG: Definitely new Oechsle.

KJ: Favorite or most memorable softball moment?

SG: My first collegiate win against Wagner when I threw a three-hitter.

KJ: What is your nickname on the team?

SG: Stas.