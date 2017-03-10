Ski or Waterslide? Pocono winter resort doubles as summer getaway

From our perch on College Hill, we as a campus community can often feel isolated, a world unto itself. But there is a world outside campus. There are many opportunities for excursions off the hill, to get out into the Lehigh Valley and beyond, to experience all this region has to offer.

With the so-called “winter weather” becoming more unpredictable each week, students need a better idea of activities they can do and places they can go regardless of how warm or cold it is outside. One place that truly offers it all – from skiing to swimming – is Camelback Mountain Resort in the Poconos Mountains of Tannersville, Penn. Less than an hour drive away from campus, Camelback Mountain Resort is a place that may have something for every student.

The mountain resort not only functions as a ski and snowboard facility, but also has indoor and outdoor water parks. While in the winter, students can make the trip to ski or snow tube, they can also visit the resort’s indoor water park, Camelback Lodge and “Aquatopia.” The indoor water park at Camelback Mountain Resort is Pennsylvania’s largest water park and in 2015, it was voted the number one indoor water park in America by Readers’ Choice, according to the water park’s website.

While it may seem that a trip to Camelback Mountain Resort need be action-packed, it can also be equally relaxing. The lodge features guest suites along with an Adult Spa and various shopping and dining options. However, a more affordable trip to the resort might include a game at either the resort’s Laser Tag Arena or mini-golf course.

As the spring months approach and students look for opportunities for outdoor adventure, Camelback also has activities in this realm. From slides, zip-lines and climbing walls to bicycle tours and treetop adventures, Camelback’s Mountain Adventure Park is the definition of a one-stop shop for outdoorsy students.

The outdoor water park, Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark, is the largest outdoor water park in Pennsylvania. According to the outdoor water park’s website, the outdoor water park houses 37 rides, slides and other attractions. Camelbeach typically opens in late May, but for those students that will be staying in the area over the summer, this location may be a prime weekend getaway.