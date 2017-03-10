Near, far, and nowhere at all: Student spring break plans

“I’m road tripping down to South Carolina with my sister and two friends to see my grandparents, then me and my roommates are going to Florida to go see my family, go to Disney and go to the beach.” – Anna Nollan ‘20

“I’m planning to go the Caribbean to meet my parents. They’re coming all the way from Turkey. It should be a splendid week.” – Idil Tanrisever ‘19

“I’m going home to New York for the break and sleeping.” – Fraynette Familia ‘20

“I’m going to stay here over spring break to do my homework.” – Chanel Mowatt ‘17

“I’ll be going on an Alternative School Break trip to South Dakota. We’re visiting an Indian reservation.” – Elizabeth Passantino ‘19

“I’m going to be reading a novel called ‘A House for Mr Biswas by V. S. Naipaul’ and I’m also going to be in New York with a friend of mine.” – Mwangala Simataa ‘18

“I am going back to Chicago to be with my family.” – Emily Gonzalez ‘19

“Robbie and I are going to Tampa, Florida to play baseball for the club baseball team and then we’re going to the [Dominican Republic].” – Michael Ippolito ‘17

“I live in New York City, so I’m going back there, and I’m going to ride around the city in my new electric skateboard. Also, I’m going to do homework. Some of the international kids are coming down to New York and it’s going to be lit.” – Dennis Rodriguez ‘20

“I’m going home to Bowie, Maryland, and my birthday is on the 19th so I’ll probably celebrate it there before coming back.” – Phillip Harding ‘20

“I’m going to stay in my family beach house on Long Beach Island then I might visit with my boyfriend for a few days.” – Abbey Pitarresi ’18

“I’m going up to Toronto, because I figured no one else would be going there and it would be kind of cheap, but now everyone is going so it kind of sucks.” – Sam Nienstedt ‘18

“MTV is filming my sister’s Sweet 16.” – Anna Bock ’19