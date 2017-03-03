Sports Recap Central

Baseball (1-7)

Feb. 24 @ William & Mary

L, 5-4

The Leopards took an early lead after a single by junior Quentin Bubb and a homerun from junior Dan Leckie, but William & Mary fought back and plated the winning run in extras. Senior Trevor Houck went seven innings giving up just two earned runs, but got the no decision in the loss.

Feb. 25 @ William and Mary

L, 16-1

William & Mary put up 14 runs in the first five innings. It was not a good day for the Leopards, as they gave up five of the 16 runs on errors. Lafayette put up six hits on the day.

Feb. 26 @ William & Mary

L, 6-5

Freshman Brett Kreyer earned a quality start out-pitching his counterpart, but a big fifth inning for the Tribe sunk the Leopards. Leckie went yard for the second time in the series and junior Luke Robinson hit a three run homer en route to a four run first inning, but the Leopards came up a run short.

Feb. 28 @ Rider

L, 2-0

Lafayette cycled through seven pitchers, each pitching at least one inning, to give up just one earned run. The Leopards scattered seven hits on the day, but failed to cross the plate as the Broncs earned the shutout.

Men’s Tennis (3-6)

Feb. 24 @Muhlenberg

W, 9-0

Lafayette dominated Muhlenberg, dropping just one set, and winning every singles and doubles match. The Leopards won three of their sets by a score of 6-0 in the impressive showing.

Men’s Lacrosse (0-4)

Feb. 25 vs. Loyola

L, 18-5

Junior Alex Mezey recorded a hat trick in his first career start. Junior Scott McAvoy and sophomore Conor Walters both scored for the Leopards, but Loyola bombarded the net, shooting 57 times. Sophomore goalie Jonathan Anastos saved 15 shots, but the Greyhounds came away with the win.

Feb. 28 @ Sacred Heart

L, 14-10

The Leopards were out-shot again at Sacred Heart, falling behind 11-4 at one point. Anastos recorded double-digit saves for the third time this season and Lafayette trimmed the deficit to three in the fourth quarter. The Leopards ran out of time as the Pioneers halted the comeback to take the win. Seven different Leopards scored in the tilt.

Women’s Lacrosse (3-2)

Feb. 25 @ Temple

L, 18-12

Lafayette jumped out to a 3-1 lead and kept it close, trailing by 7-6 at halftime. Temple wouldn’t give back the lead in the second half, outscoring the Leopards by five. Senior Kirsten Wilhelmsen scored five goals on the day and sophomore Emma Novick netted four, but the Owls came away with the win.

Men’s Basketball (9-21)

Feb. 25 @ Colgate

W, 73-69

The Leopards jumped on the lead early with sophomore Paulius Zalys and junior Eric Stafford hitting from downtown in the opening minutes. Junior Matt Klinewski scored a team-high 18 points as the Leopards took an eight point lead into the final minute. The fouling strategy worked well for the Raiders as they pulled within two, but a pair of free throws by Zalys iced the game for Lafayette.

Feb. 18 @ Loyola

L, 67-64

The Leopards led for most of the game, shooting efficiently from the field. In the end, Loyola made clutch shots and used turnovers and rebounding to take a one-point lead with under a minute to go. The Leopards couldn’t convert on their ensuing possession and Loyola sank both free throws to take the win, eliminating the Leopards from the Patriot League Tournament.

Women’s Basketball (3-26)

Feb. 25 vs. Colgate

W, 90-85

Freshman Olivia Gumbs and senior Ashley Lutz combined for 50 points as the Leopards earned their third win of the season. Ninety points was good to best Colgate by five heading into the Patriot League tournament.

Women’s Tennis (2-4)

Feb. 25 vs. Marist

L, 6-1

Freshman Grace Conrad was the only Leopard to win a singles match on the day. The team of seniors Rocine Moschella and Gabby Montes took a doubles match for Lafayette, but the Leopards took the loss on the day.