Paper Playlist: ‘Lady Empowerment’

Melissa: This week I’ve chosen “Electric Lady” by Janelle Monae (ft. Solange). The recent buzz around Monae’s performance in (the now Oscar-award-winning) Moonlight has me going back through her music lately and remembering what a wonderful artist she is. “Electric Lady” just makes you feel good. It’s a groovy tune that will have you feeling glad to be alive and feeling ~empowered~.

Sadie: My pick is “Cheerleader” by St. Vincent. Annie Clark, an insanely talented guitarist and all-around badass, powerfully (and bitterly) rejects her time as an anonymous lover’s cheerleader and reclaims her identity. Now you have the start of a groovy alternative break-up playlist! You’re welcome.