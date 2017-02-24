New steakhouse ‘Oak’ to open downtown: Restaurant will neighbor Easton Public Market

Oak Steakhouse, a new restaurant to open sometime this spring on Northampton Street next to the Easton Public Market, will bring a new dining experience to downtown Easton, according to owner Mick Gjevukaj.

Opening a steakhouse has been a long-term goal of Gjevukaj’s – who also owns River Grille and Ocean 235 – but the restaurant owner was waiting until the right moment to put his dreams into action.

“It’s hard to put together all the factors to make the dream happen, a lot of stars have to line up,” Gjevukaj said. “In other words, you just wait and one day you find the right spot, the right building, the right feel.”

He added that every detail for the restaurant was well-thought out and filled with passion. From the design of the building to the concept of the dining experience, Gjevukaj has paid close attention to every detail.

“The place has soul, everything is thoughtful,” Gjevukaj said. “Everything you see in that place is magic.”

Gjevukaj’s vision for Oak is a leisurely dining experience where visitors will stay for the evening. He said he hopes that the restaurant will be a destination that will attract Easton locals and visitors alike.

“It’s going to aim in the direction of tables for the night,” Gjevukaj said. “There are a lot of things to be seen — there are three bars and the rooftop, you can be there for the night, its not the place that you go in and out.”

The steakhouse will include private dining rooms, three bars and in-house facilities for aging steak. Additionally, the building will offer rooftop dining with fireplaces and a fire pit under a retractable roof — providing airy seating in the warmer months and shelter in the cold.

The building is being newly constructed after the previously existing building collapsed in February of last year. However, the new building will contain many pieces from the old building, Gjevukaj said.

“We somehow recycled everything we could — using material as a table, as a step, as bar seating — and we kept the old bricks inside as much as we could,” he said. “All of the history of the 100 years of that building or more is pronounced everywhere you look.”