Sports Recap Central

Men’s Basketball (7-18)

Feb. 11 @ Navy

L, 88-51

The Leopards struggled to keep up with Navy for the duration of the game. The Midshipmen scored 36 points off of turnovers to Lafayette’s 11. Protection of the basketball continues to be a detrimental issue for the men heading into their last few games.

Women’s Basketball (2-23)

Feb. 11 @ Navy

L, 68-65

The Leopards played one of their best games of the season, keeping it a tight game down to the final seconds against one of the conference’s best teams. Senior Harriet Ottewill-Soulsby filled out the stat sheet with season high of 19 points, six boards, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

Track and Field

Feb. 11 @ Monmouth Invitational

Both the men’s and women’s teams placed second behind hosts Monmouth in the Monmouth Winter Collegiate Invitational in Long Branch, NJ. The women finished with a strong outing tallying 123 points, while the men put up a solid 107 points.

Men’s Tennis (1-4)

Feb. 10 vs. St. Francis Brooklyn

L, 5-2

Although it was tough matchup for the men as they hosted St. Francis of Brooklyn, they still had a strong showing in singles. Freshman Blake Oslan and sophomore Andrew Reed grabbed the two points for the Leopards, placing first and third in the singles competition, respectively.

Feb. 12 vs. Saint Joseph’s

L, 7-0

This was another tough matchup for the men as they hosted a strong Saint Joseph’s Team. Junior Mason Keel took his second set into a tiebreaker, but ultimately dropped the match.

Women’s Tennis (2-3)

Feb. 10 vs. Saint Francis Brooklyn

W, 7-0

The women had a strong outing on Friday afternoon as they swept the visiting Terriers. Senior Tori Almeida won her singles match in the second spot, while also pairing with senior Rocine Moschella to grab a win in the top doubles spot.

Feb. 12 vs. Saint Joseph’s

L, 7-0

Like the men, it was also a tough day for the women against a dominant opponent. Freshman Grace Conrad was the only Leopard to win a set all afternoon.

Men’s Lacrosse (0-1)

Feb. 11 @ Michigan

L, 17-6

Despite an evenly played game on paper, the Leopards were unable to keep pace with the Wolverines dropping an early 6-1 deficit after the first quarter. Junior Scott McAvoy scored two goals for the men in the first half and was the only Leopard to notch multiple goals.

Women’s Lacrosse (1-0)

Feb. 12 vs. Longwood

W, 18-3

It was the sophomore class that scored 15 of the Leopards 18 goals on Sunday afternoon. Jane Kirby, Emma Novick and Mairead Janzer all posted four goals each as the Leopards dominated offensively with 43 shots to Longwood’s seven.