Paper Playlist: Mellow Picks

Melissa: This week I’ve picked “Cherry Wine (live)” by Hozier. This live track on Hozier’s self-titled album is more raw and fragile than his other studio tracks. Slow and sweet, this song feels like a giant hug. It’s great to listen to when you need to take a step back and have a breather.

Sadie: My pick was “Fly” by Nick Drake. It’s pretty much everything Melissa said about “Cherry Wine,” but there is a killer cello part. It’s mellow enough to listen to while studying but also one of those songs you can listen to while staring out a car window and thinking.