Batter up: Leopards baseball begins season against Notre Dame

2016 Season:

14-29 (7-13); Fifth in the Patriot League

Key Players:

Trevor Houck ’17

Steven Cohen ’18

Alex Woinski ’17

John Cain ’18

Dan Leckie ’19

What’s Changed:

The Leopards lost a lot hitting from this past season, with Mike Coniglio ’16, Alex Nickles ’16 and Andrew Landolfi ’16 all graduating. Pitcher David Bednar ’17 left school to pursue a professional career after being drafted by the San Diego Padres.

What’s the Same:

Despite losing Bednar, the Leopards’ pitching staff remains pretty much intact, with Houck and Cain leading the way.

Strengths:

The pitching staff is pretty deep, and has many pitchers that can step in a fill a role for this season.

Weaknesses:

After losing four of their top hitters from last season, the Leopards definitely lack some pop and experience on offense.

What to Watch For:

Cohen, a second team all Patriot League player last season, looks to improve on last season where he hit .327. With a good year, he could land on the first team all Patriot League.

Patriot League Contenders:

Navy is the perennial favorite in the Patriot League, and this year is no different. Holy Cross and Lehigh will be competing for the second spot.

Key Games:

Feb. 17 vs. Notre Dame (in San Antonio, TX)

May 2 vs. Harvard (in Washington, D.C.)

Apr. 22-23 vs. Lehigh

Apr. 26 @ Penn State

Last Word: