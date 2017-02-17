Batter up: Leopards baseball begins season against Notre Dame

2016 Season:
14-29 (7-13); Fifth in the Patriot League
Key Players:
Trevor Houck ’17
Steven Cohen ’18
Alex Woinski ’17
John Cain ’18
Dan Leckie ’19
What’s Changed:
The Leopards lost a lot hitting from this past season, with Mike Coniglio ’16, Alex Nickles ’16 and Andrew Landolfi ’16 all graduating. Pitcher David Bednar ’17 left school to pursue a professional career after being drafted by the San Diego Padres.
What’s the Same:
Despite losing Bednar, the Leopards’ pitching staff remains pretty much intact, with Houck and Cain leading the way.
Strengths:
The pitching staff is pretty deep, and has many pitchers that can step in a fill a role for this season.
Weaknesses:
After losing four of their top hitters from last season, the Leopards definitely lack some pop and experience on offense.
What to Watch For:
Cohen, a second team all Patriot League player last season, looks to improve on last season where he hit .327. With a good year, he could land on the first team all Patriot League.
Patriot League Contenders:
Navy is the perennial favorite in the Patriot League, and this year is no different. Holy Cross and Lehigh will be competing for the second spot.
Key Games:
Feb. 17 vs. Notre Dame (in San Antonio, TX)
May 2 vs. Harvard (in Washington, D.C.)
Apr. 22-23 vs. Lehigh
Apr. 26 @ Penn State
Last Word: